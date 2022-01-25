$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.95 million and the lowest is $100.20 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $83.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,983. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

