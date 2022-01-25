$1.85 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $6.89 on Tuesday, reaching $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,465. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

