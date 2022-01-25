$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

BRP stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.28. 146,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,759. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

