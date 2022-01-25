1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of FLWS opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

