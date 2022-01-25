$1.72 EPS Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.76. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.06.

Eaton stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.