$1.65 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $28.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $475.47. 1,891,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.61. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

