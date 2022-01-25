$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,395. Camping World has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

