-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 575,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,344. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.