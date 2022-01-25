-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 575,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,344. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.