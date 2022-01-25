$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Mondelez International reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

