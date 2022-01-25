$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

CTRE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

