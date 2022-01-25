-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 226,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 50.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 141,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 267.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Evolus by 82.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

