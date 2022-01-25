$0.27 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 474,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.