$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.08. 4,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

