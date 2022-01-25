$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

