-$0.15 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 8,494,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,785. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

