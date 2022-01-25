-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,922. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 274,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 211,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.