-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT remained flat at $$1.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,988. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.