-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million.

OPAD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 9.79.

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down 0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 3.40. 20,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.57. Offerpad has a fifty-two week low of 3.18 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.