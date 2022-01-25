$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,696,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after buying an additional 1,270,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,494,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 669,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Embraer has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

