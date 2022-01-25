$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. DZS reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $388.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.26. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

