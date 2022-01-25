-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,337. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

