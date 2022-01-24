Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $11.21 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

