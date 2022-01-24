Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 500 price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 460.49.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

