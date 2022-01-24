Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 445.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 459.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

