Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

