Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00250176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00079879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00092222 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

