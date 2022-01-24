Zebi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,750.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $321,747.79 and approximately $3,750.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.03 or 0.06574267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00057820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,506.73 or 0.99764285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006762 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,127,933,165 coins and its circulating supply is 924,829,978 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

