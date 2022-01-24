ZClassic Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $847,383.66 and approximately $5,718.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00271383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00080812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00098373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

