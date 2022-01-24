Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SHPW stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84. Shapeways has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,775,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.