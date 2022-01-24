Zacks Investment Research Lowers Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USIO. TheStreet raised shares of Usio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of USIO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 1.59. Usio has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $56,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 99,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $814,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,578 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.