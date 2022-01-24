Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.