Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seabridge Gold is a global leader in gold and mining listings. “

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE SA opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 243.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.