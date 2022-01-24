Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

