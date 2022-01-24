Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) to Sell

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

ABSI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 98,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Absci has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

