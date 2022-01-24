Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -197.06 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

