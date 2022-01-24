Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 125,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,161. The stock has a market cap of $125.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.