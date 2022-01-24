Zacks: Brokerages Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to announce sales of $689.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $695.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $684.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSTK traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. 2,417,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.