Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Materialise reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.18 and a beta of 0.60. Materialise has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Materialise by 165.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Materialise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 144.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.