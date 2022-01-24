Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,057. Fanhua has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 70.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.