Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $160.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.20 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

COLB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.03. 1,165,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

