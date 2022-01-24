Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $81.67. 940,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,580. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.