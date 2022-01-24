Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.87 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.76 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $38.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

