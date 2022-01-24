Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.38 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.17 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.