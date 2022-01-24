Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $368.38 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $67.17 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

