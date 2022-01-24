Zacks: Analysts Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $2.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.01. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $14.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.07. 61,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.17 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

