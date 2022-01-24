Zacks: Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is ($0.64). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 671,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,183. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

