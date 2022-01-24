Zacks: Analysts Expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Earnings of $5.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) will announce earnings of $5.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year earnings of $22.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.