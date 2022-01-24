Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce sales of $32.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.88. 340,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,426. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

