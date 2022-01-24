Zacks: Analysts Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,454,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

