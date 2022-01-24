Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 522,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $73.38. 443,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,153. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

