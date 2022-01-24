Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

